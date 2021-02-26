Barevalue’s Pay as You Go Plan for Podcast Editing

With their unique pay-as-you-go pricing and a team that understands the podcast audio, the burden of editing and show notes writing as podcasters know it won’t exist. No need for a subscription. Use Barevalue podcast editing or show notes with per-minute pricing when any podcasters need it. No need to pay podcast editing subscriptions when podcasters or companies are not producing.

Jupiter, FL, February 26, 2021 --(



Since Barevalue’s new offering does not require any subscription or commitment, anyone seeking audio editing can create an account for free, receive account credits and upload their podcast for audio editing by the premier podcast editing company right on the Barevalue website. Podcasters are billed only for what they use and pay upon episode submission. Prices start at $0.79 / minute with no additional cost for editing simultaneous audio tracks. Barevalue’s podcast show notes writing is offered as an optional service.



Podcast audio editing and show notes writing are executed by an in-house team of professionals. Barevalue audio editors are renowned for their excellence and attention to detail.



Turnaround time for pay-as-you-go podcast editing is four business days with an option to pay for express service completing work within two business days. Upon podcast editing completion, automated notifications are sent for the convenience of the podcaster who may then download the edited podcast episode in their account on the barevalue website.



For a limited time, all new accounts are given $40.00 of credit to be used for podcast editing so that new podcasters can try out the podcast editing service for free. Barevalue’s new pay-as-you-go podcast editing service offers podcasts the best choice with a team of experts, flexible pricing and an easy, online workflow.



About Barevalue:



