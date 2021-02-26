Loveforce Releases Four Love Songs to Bring Love Month to a Loving Close

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International will release four love-oriented digital singles and give away a love-oriented e-book to close out Love Month, which they dubbed February.

The e-book version of Romance Lives! Will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, February 26 only. The four digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, Touch Tones, Amazon, You Tube Music, iHeart Radio, Media Net, Instagram Stories, Facebook, Soundtrack by Twitch, Net Ease, ten cent, and Tik Tok. Santa Clarita, CA, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On Friday, February 26th, Loveforce International will release four new love themed digital singles. The singles will include Rock, Soul, Rhythm and Roll songs and a Jazz Instrumental. Loveforce International will also giveaway the e-book version of Romance Lives! By Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life.The Rhythm and Roll single “Better Get on Her Good Side” by Evan Lee Lovefire is a highly danceable love song. Musically, Rhythm and Roll is a cross between Rock and Soul music with Rock guitarwork and a Soul Bass. Lyrically, the song is about the power of love and devotion.Teacherz “Sometimes It’s Strange” is about The One that Got Away. The story of the lyric focuses on two close friends who were attracted to each other but took different paths in life, and then ran into each other later in life to compare notes on how their lives turned out. Musically, the song has an eerie déjà vu feeling to it.“I Love Jo Ann” by inRchild is a song about a relationship that has wound down and the love that remains. Billy Ray Charles Jazz instrumental version of “The Sweet Scent of Your Love” is about love that lingers like a fragrant scent upon your heart.“We have some great music to close out Love Month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Better Get on Her Good Side” is the one to watch out for but The Sweet Scent of Your Love might be the sleeping giant that will wake up upon release,” he continued.The e-book Romance Lives! is a very special collection of romantic love poems. The poems are arranged to follow the arc of a romance from its early, puppy love stage, through its joyful middle stage and the quiet wisdom of the mature love stage.The e-book version of Romance Lives! Will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, February 26 only. The four digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, Touch Tones, Amazon, You Tube Music, iHeart Radio, Media Net, Instagram Stories, Facebook, Soundtrack by Twitch, Net Ease, ten cent, and Tik Tok. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

