Swag Goat Records

Press Release

Meet Subskile, the Next DJ on the Rise


About Subskile, a rising DJ.

London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Meet Subskile. He is a British DJ and music producer. People may not know him at the moment, but it's assured that everyone will know him soon. He is already rising as a DJ superstar, although he only started out last year. He has already become quite successful in his career. A lot of people love him as a DJ. One fan said, "Wow bro, you are best DJ"; another says, "You are the best DJ!" His accomplishments so far are talking to famous DJ Slushii and he's played lots of virtual YouTube shows.

As well as DJ-ing, he absolutely loves producing music. His most popular songs as of right now are "Swag Goat," "Funky Hips," and "Horror.EXE." He has been making songs since the start of 2020, but became a DJ in early October 2020.
Contact Information
Swag Goat Records
Bob Russel
+1 (213) 262-0993
Contact

