RateTiger Wins Strong Recommendation from Warwick Doha

Supports the Qatar based hotel to achieve revenue and rate parity goals.

Doha, Qatar, February 26, 2021 --(



Warwick Doha is a long-standing customer of eRevMax and has been using RateTiger Channel Manager to maintain real-time rate and availability updates on multiple connected OTAs and sales channels. The team has used other distribution solutions in the past but have found RateTiger to be the smartest tool offering the best results for rate intelligence and revenue management. The hotel is leveraging RateTiger's seamless 2-way XML connectivity to over 450 leading global and regional channels including key ones in the Middle East, to keep the reservations flowing and expanding into new markets.



“My overall experience with RateTiger is great. This single-window platform is a must have for hotel revenue managers – as it provides channel manager, booking engine, rate intelligence and review management analysis all in one dashboard. The main benefit is that all the rate changes we make are always handled and delivered via RateTiger in real-time on all our sales channels simultaneously, so we do not need to worry about rate parity instances,” commented Mini Babu, Assistant Revenue Manager, Warwick Doha.



Mini further stated, “RateTiger has proven to be a great support for us - not just the technology but also the people behind it! The support team is extremely efficient and resolves issues and queries promptly - they understand the impact their solution make on our revenue goals and hence ensure quick resolution of all support tickets. We are very happy with the RateTiger product as well as the support they provide and would like to highly recommend other hotels in the region to use it.”



