Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Arlington Terrace by Tracy Martin-Summers

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Arlington Terrace – a thriller by Tracy Martin-Summers.

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 02, 2021

It was probably not the most obvious choice for a three month sabbatical but to Emma coming to Holden seemed totally idyllic. She had heard so much about it and could picture every single segment etched in her mind like braille. Now she wanted to fill in the dots and bring it to life so that she could see it for herself first hand.



It was April 2026 and she had secured a three month, off the record, sublet in a beautiful apartment called Arlington Terrace. The apartment with the black front door. It was totally perfect for her, required no references and no questions were being asked as to why she was there. In fact no one even knew she was heading that way, so she could slip in unnoticed and live incognito amongst the locals.



So how was it that Julie found her again, when she was so careful not to leave a trail and why was it that she didn’t feel alone, ever? Was she going mad or was she simply being paranoid. What could she do to stop these tormenting acts from happening and make people believe that she was the one being persecuted.



Detective Sergeant Mike Brugge, Detective Constable Mel Brugge and Detective Sergeant Paul Osman are back at the heart of yet another investigation deep in the heart of Holden City Central. Follow them as they try to unravel a crime that intertwines their lives taking them back to a gut wrenching case that has infected yet another generation and into the horrors that emerge from beyond the grave.



Arlington Terrace is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 274 pages

ISBN-13: 978- 800941250

Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.8 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08X2VS6YC

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ARLT

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About Tracy Martin-Summers

Born in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and has now produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.



Also by Tracy Martin-Summers

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020, Gordon Square is available in multiple formats worldwide:



Paperback: 248 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800940130

Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.6 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08GYPR1FL

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GSQ



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



