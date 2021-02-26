Ecosmob Announce Class 4 Softswitch Solution for VoIP Service Providers

Press Releases FreeSWITCH service provider division... Press Release

Class 4 SoftSwitch development service offered by Ecosmob facilitates effective scaling of voice services while catering a time-tested point-of-presence between two carriers.

Ahmedabad, India, February 26, 2021



It comes with updated and intuitive control gains, incremental improvements in the dashboard, and a more secure billing system.



On the occasion of the launch of class 4 Softswitch solution for VoIP service providers, the VP of the Ecosmob said, "We have launched a highly reliable, feature-rich and robust architecture class 4 Softswitch solution to assist VoIP service providers in assuring customer loyalty and succeed in the market.



"It comes with advanced features, including protocol and codec compatibility, unlimited carrier support, and failover support which makes it the finest solution for VoIP service providers. It also comes up with a multi-carrier management feature with least call routing to assist VoIP service providers in reducing their cost of operations."



Ecosmob class 4 Softswitch solution is designed to be modular and scalable to meet the requirements of newly launched VoIP business and established VoIP service providers who wish a highly secure, more reliable, feature-rich, and robust platform for local as well as international operations.



It's call management features include port limitation, carrier failover support, topology hiding, SIP proxy, and unlimited multiple carrier and others. It is easy to manage the system with the Ecosmob Softswitch solution with centralized web-based control, reports, monitoring, language support, and billing. Billing consists of country-specific tax structure, advanced taxation, RADIUS-based tracking payments, and billing.



Ecosmob class 4 Softswitch solution is backed-up with complete setup support, switching solution deployment, and the solution's maintenance. WebRTC inclusion brings value addition to the Softswitch solution and makes VoIP service most advanced based on recent use expectations and patterns.



It offers high speed of operations, compactness of codes, reliability, flawless performance, and security.



Ecosmob is always focused on updating class 4 Softswitch solutions with the latest technologies.



VoIP service providers interested in implementing class 4 Softswitch solutions can contact Ecosmob Technologies private limited.



Get in touch:

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Contact number: +91-7778842856

For more details visit our website:

Jullie Potter

1-303-997-3139



https://www.ecosmob.com/

sales@ecosmob.com



