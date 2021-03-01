Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SEI-RIN Co., Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from SEI-RIN Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Tomohiro Muda, Icons of Time 2021, a Photography Exhibition in Support of the Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction

The Japan Art Inheritance Association (Tokyo, Shinjuku) proudly presents Icons of Time 2021, the 2nd and last installment of exhibitions in support of the East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction. The exhibition of Tomohiro Muda's photographs commences March 11, exactly 10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, on through to March 26, 2021.

Tokyo, Japan, March 01, 2021 --(



For this exhibition, the venue will be set with stones and water to remind visitors of the time and place these objects represent. Calling attention to nature’s overarching magnitude, these works pose a dichotomy that signifies, both, nature’s underlying threat to man and its capacity for infinite regeneration.



Marking the first decade since the disaster, a part of the exhibition proceeds will go towards supporting the Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction.



Artist: Tomohiro Muda

Tomohiro Muda was born 1956 in Nara Prefecture. He graduated from the Department of Education, Waseda University in 1980 and, in 1982, traveled to Nepal to stay with and photograph life at the Himalayan Sherpa Village. He presented his first solo exhibition, "The Land of Sherpa" in 1988 and, since then, has often explored "the fundamental relationship between nature and the universe". From objects to people, landscapes, architecture, roads and stones, Muda has exhibited his photographs in various exhibitions and publications. Further encompassing themes of "prayer" and "time," Muda has photographed Japanese art, such as Buddhist statues, as well as important cultural property.



Icons of Time 2021 Exhibition Details

Dates: March 11 (Thu) - March 26 (Fri), 2021. 11am to 7pm (Closed on Mondays)

Venue: √K Contemporary (6 Minamicho, Shinjuku-ku)

Admittance: 800 yen (Part of the proceeds will be donated towards the Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction Support)

Organizer: Japan Art Inheritance Association

Co-operators: SEI-RIN Co., Ltd., √K Contemporary

Exhibition URL: https://root-k.jp/exhibitions_en/tomohiro-muda-icons-of-time-2021



On Sale at the Venue: Tomohiro Muda, Icons of Time: Memories of the Tsunami that Struck Japan (Heibonsha)

The photobook, Icons of Time: Memories of the Tsunami that Struck Japan, containing images of exhibited works is available for purchase at the venue. *Contains both Japanese and English writing



Icons of Time: Memories of the Tsunami that Struck Japan

Author: Tomohiro Muda

Price: 2,750 yen（incl tax）



Interrelated Exhibition: Kosai Hori ＋Erize Hori, To Remember- Who am I?

The first instalment of exhibitions in support of the East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction, Kosai Hori ＋Erize Hori, To Remember- Who am I? is on view in the basement of the venue. In the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake, these exhibitions provide an opportunity to reflect upon the past, present and future.

Exhibition HP｜https://root-k.jp/exhibitions_en/kosai-hori_erize-hori_to- remember-who-am-I



Visitation and Entry

Visitors will be asked to co-operate with temperature checks, hand sanitization and mask-wearing to uphold countermeasures against the coronavirus. To avoid overcrowding, admission might be temporarily restricted.



The Japan Art Inheritance Association

The Japan Art Inheritance Association was established with the aim of securing past legacies unto future generations. Through the three pillars of succession, preservation and restoration, the association serves to protect the history and culture of artworks.



Aisei Tamura & Naoko Watanabe

+81 (0)3-6280-8808



http://root-k.jp

√K Contemporary is owned and operated by SEI-RIN Co., Ltd.



