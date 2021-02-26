Venera Technologies Introduces CapMate, an Innovative Cloud-Based Closed Caption Verification & Correction Solution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Venera Technologies Press Release

CapMateTM leverages machine learning techniques to detect and correct complex and time consuming caption file issues.

Presence of closed caption files is becoming nearly universal for any content delivery. And as the volume of digital content grows exponentially, so does the volume of closed caption and subtitle files, and with it the need to verify for compliance with standards and adherence to strict quality. However, the amount of time and resources needed to ensure "quality" caption files is surprisingly high.



As a result, Venera Technologies has built an intuitive, easy to use solution to address all the pain points and time consuming issues related to caption files, from complications of verifying compliance with various caption file format standards to detecting and fixing common issues such as Sync with audio, overlay on burnt in text, spell check and profanity, to wide range of editing/timing issues like CPS (Characters Per Second), CPL (Characters Per Line), WPM (Words Per minute), Caption gap, and many others.



And with the help and feedback of early adopters, CapMate™ is a compelling solution. “After seeing a demo of CapMate™ for the first time, we immediately saw value in the platform. By integrating CapMate™’s powerful features into our automated workflow, we’ve been enabled to process files at lightning speed, drastically reducing manual effort needed to verify our partner’s caption files,” said Jack Hurley, Director of Digital Production at Cinedigm, one of the early adopters of this solution.



“CapMate™ is not only technically feature-rich, but we also made using it quite affordable! With our various usage-based plans you can subscribe to one of our monthly plans to take care of all of your caption verification and correction needs. And, we also have the industry first ‘Ad-hoc plan’ for those who don’t have a steady volume of caption work, where you can simply use CapMate™ when you need it without making a monthly or annual commitment!,” said Vikas Singhal, CEO of Venera Technologies.



To arrange for a demonstration of CapMate™ and learn more about its capabilities, or sign up for a free trial, please contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com or visit www.veneratech.com.



About Venera Technologies



Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar®, the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model to meet today’s advanced cloud-based digital workflows, along with advanced QC functionalities. And Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar, is the world’s fastest File based Automated QC system that is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies.



