Control4 Certifies the DoorBird Driver

San Francisco, CA, February 26, 2021 --(



Customers can now access their IP intercom directly from Control4 interfaces without the additional cost of a third-party driver. The new certified driver recognizes the doorbell, video camera and motion sensor of the DoorBird door station immediately after installation. The devices communicate over a shared-network via hardwired PoE (Power over Ethernet) or WiFi.



This integration features audio and video calls from the door station to touch panels or the Control4 OS 3 app, as well as a live view of the entrance area via the DoorBird camera. When a visitor rings the call button, a ringtone can play through the home’s audio system. The resident can then open their electronic door lock or garage door via the DoorBird icon, or anytime from the DoorBird app.



This driver is free of charge and available in the Control4 Composer online database. The third-party driver from Cinegration, which had previously enabled the integration of DoorBird into Control4, continues to function.



About Control4

Natalja Stseglova

+49 30 120 849 62



www.doorbird.com



