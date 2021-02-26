Wisdom Events Pleased to Fuel the Growth of LNG as a Maritime Energy Source

Press Releases Wisdom Events Press Release

The virtual Global LNG Bunkering Experience on 9 and 10 March 2021 provides an in-depth overview of how LNG bunkering is becoming the industry choice for maritime.

Attending the LNG Bunkering Virtual Experience on 9 and 10 March 2021, will provide participants with the latest global insights into how rapidly the market is expanding, both technically and commercially, with access to first-hand experiences to grow their company's business.



- Over 40 expert speakers from well-known organisations such as World Maritime University, Lloyd's Register, Total Marine Fuels, Naturgy, Costa Group, Texas LNG, Baltic Ports Organisation, DNG Energy, Shell and many more

- Panel discussions on Standardization in fuel transfer, LNG and the road to decarbonisation, Technological advances in LNG bunkering and Accelerating the adoption of LNG and its bunkering in the Mediterranean

