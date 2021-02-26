Allegro Music Academy to Introduce Unique Summer Camp to Sarasota and Bradenton

Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

Allegro Academy of Music, Etiquette and Dance will introduce a new summer curriculum for it's students beginning in May of 2021.

Bradenton, FL, February 26, 2021 -- For over 25 years, Allegro Academy of Music, Etiquette and Dance has offered its students an introductory summer camp every year. This year, however, the Allegro Music Academy Unique Summer Camp has been especially curated to the students of Sarasota and Manatee Counties. With a curriculum like no other, the Academy promises an enriching and fun summer for students of every age. Receive instruction on piano, guitar, music theory, etiquette, and dance of almost every kind. Students will be interacting safely while participating in musical games, participating in a children's orchestra, and performing in dance recitals all summer long. This summer, Allegro Academy of Music, Etiquette and Dance promises to offer something for every student.

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



ww.allegromusicacademy.com



