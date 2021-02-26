Spencer Savings Bank Hosts “Warm Up This Winter” Drive for Bridges Outreach Nonprofit

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, February 26, 2021 --(



“As a community bank, we continue to provide support to our community wherever it may be needed,” said Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “We’re happy to support Bridges Outreach in their mission to help the homeless. They’ve been serving our community’s vulnerable population for decades.”



Bridges ends homelessness through volunteer-driven outreach and individual case management focusing on health, housing and independence. They form relationships with those experiencing homelessness while meeting their most urgent needs. To learn more about the non-profit and help, visit them online at bridgesoutreach.org.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



