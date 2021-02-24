Jan Kinder Announces the Release of Book, "A Kinder Shift to Wellness"

Press Releases Jan Kinder Press Release

An innovative leader in the healing arts, Jan Kinder guides the reader through this simple holistic approach to stress management that supports insight and joyful living. She shares how she embarked on a deeper journey of self-discovery following a near-death experience and awakened to a new way of perceiving life, knowing our most valuable relationship is the one we have with ourselves.



Her repertoire of skills as a registered nurse, music therapist, board-certified nurse wellness coach, and meditation and spiritual mentor combined with a vibrational sound-color therapy practice enrich her teachings.



This book is a guide with practical, whole-person approaches to transform and help the reader for a new way of living. Self-inquiry exercises, ancient wisdom, inspiring stories, and integrative wellness practices and strategies peppered throughout this book make transforming a life an introspective exploration toward personal development and spiritual fulfillment.



Tina Pugliese

561-889-3575



www.pugliesepr.com



