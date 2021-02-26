Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Receive press releases from Telgian: By Email RSS Feeds: Telgian Named Impact Award Finalist by Great Phoenix Chamber

Phoenix, AZ, February 26, 2021 --(



“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from the IMPACT Awards program, particularly when judged among so many other exceptional companies,” says Telgian CEO James Tomes. “This recognition underscores the hard work of our entire team, whose core values of integrity, respect, service and innovation continue to propel our business forward, despite the challenging business climate the country currently faces.”



According to the Chamber, the firms that have gained finalist status have been identified as deserving of special recognition for the positive impact they have made on the Greater Phoenix business community. The awards program seeks to recognize companies in four distinct categories: Arizona Advocate, Exceptional Innovator, Economic Driver and Community Champion.



“Telgian’s success and growth is due in large part to our commitment to continuous improvement, challenging the status quo, and developing leading-edge capabilities for a competitive advantage,” explains Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “Innovation is in our DNA. In fact, at inception the company was based on a premise to find solutions that did not previously exist.”



The IMPACT Awards also seek to recognize companies committed to building a stronger and more vibrant community, making Arizona an exceptional place to live, work and play. Giving back is a cornerstone of the corporate culture of companies such as Telgian and includes contributing countless volunteer hours, providing generous monetary and in-kind donations, and championing causes and organizations.



IMPACT Award winners will be announced at the official ceremony on May 13, 2021.



About Telgian



Telgian is trusted around the globe as a single-source solution for fire protection, life safety and security services. Partnering with clients across a wide variety of industries, Telgian provides innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and other disasters. Staffed with some of the most experienced engineers in the industry, Telgian provides C-suite risk management guidance and can take a building project from site evaluation through design, to engineering and construction, as well as perform ongoing maintenance for the life of a facility. This results in productive, profitable environments that keep facilities of all types safe and compliant.



In addition to the IMPACT Award recognition, Telgian is the recipient of numerous awards for business excellence and exceptional contributions to the fire, life safety and security industry. These include, among others, the Bosch USA Partner in Excellence Award, Home Depot Contractor Appreciation Award, Target Vendor Award of Excellence, Walmart Golden Pliers Award and the Walmart Compliance Innovation Excellence Award. Phoenix, AZ, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Telgian was recently named an IMPACT Award Finalist by the Greater Phoenix Chamber. Since 1987, the Chamber has used the awards program to highlight the achievements of companies with a strong footprint in the Valley.“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from the IMPACT Awards program, particularly when judged among so many other exceptional companies,” says Telgian CEO James Tomes. “This recognition underscores the hard work of our entire team, whose core values of integrity, respect, service and innovation continue to propel our business forward, despite the challenging business climate the country currently faces.”According to the Chamber, the firms that have gained finalist status have been identified as deserving of special recognition for the positive impact they have made on the Greater Phoenix business community. The awards program seeks to recognize companies in four distinct categories: Arizona Advocate, Exceptional Innovator, Economic Driver and Community Champion.“Telgian’s success and growth is due in large part to our commitment to continuous improvement, challenging the status quo, and developing leading-edge capabilities for a competitive advantage,” explains Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “Innovation is in our DNA. In fact, at inception the company was based on a premise to find solutions that did not previously exist.”The IMPACT Awards also seek to recognize companies committed to building a stronger and more vibrant community, making Arizona an exceptional place to live, work and play. Giving back is a cornerstone of the corporate culture of companies such as Telgian and includes contributing countless volunteer hours, providing generous monetary and in-kind donations, and championing causes and organizations.IMPACT Award winners will be announced at the official ceremony on May 13, 2021.About TelgianTelgian is trusted around the globe as a single-source solution for fire protection, life safety and security services. Partnering with clients across a wide variety of industries, Telgian provides innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and other disasters. Staffed with some of the most experienced engineers in the industry, Telgian provides C-suite risk management guidance and can take a building project from site evaluation through design, to engineering and construction, as well as perform ongoing maintenance for the life of a facility. This results in productive, profitable environments that keep facilities of all types safe and compliant.In addition to the IMPACT Award recognition, Telgian is the recipient of numerous awards for business excellence and exceptional contributions to the fire, life safety and security industry. These include, among others, the Bosch USA Partner in Excellence Award, Home Depot Contractor Appreciation Award, Target Vendor Award of Excellence, Walmart Golden Pliers Award and the Walmart Compliance Innovation Excellence Award. Contact Information Telgian

Susan McNeill

877-835-4426



telgian.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Telgian Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend