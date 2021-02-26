Press Releases @properties Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from @properties: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: @properties Names Tom Downing Vice President of Brokerage Services for Winnetka Office

Downing is responsible for the day-to-day management duties of the North Shore’s top-selling real estate office.





In Winnetka, Downing will oversee the top-producing real estate office on the North Shore and one of the top 10 brokerage offices in all of Chicagoland. @properties’ Winnetka office generated almost $1 billion in closed sales volume in 2020.



Downing began selling real estate in 2015 after a career in marketing and management consulting, in which he supported companies such as AT&T and Disney. He joined @properties in 2015 and quickly established himself as a top producing agent. In 2016, Downing was named Rookie of the Year by Chicago Agent Magazine, and that same year he earned @properties’ Road to Rolex award for achieving over $10 million in annual sales volume.



“My entire professional career prior to real estate focused on helping businesses – of all sizes – in their strategic planning and growth, so this is a very natural transition for me. I view my agents as my clients, and I am passionate about doing everything I can to ensure their success,” said Downing.



“Tom’s experience – not only as a successful real estate agent, but also as a consultant to Fortune 500 companies – is a huge benefit to our agents. He is a tremendous addition to our North Shore management team,” said Golden.



Home sales in Winnetka were up 25% last year as pandemic-motivated buyers demonstrated a voracious appetite for luxury homes in the suburbs. @properties captured more than 40% of the Winnetka market, but Downing said there is room for additional growth.



“The new technologies, marketing, and programs we’re introducing this year are really exciting. Our goal is to continually advance the standard of service for real estate on the North Shore,” Downing said.



A North Shore native, Downing is an avid triathlete and has competed in the Chicago Triathlon and the Ironman Triathlon. He previously served three years on the Professional Standards Committee for the North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORS (NSBAR).



About @properties

Established in 2000, @properties is the largest residential brokerage firm in the Chicago metro area by sales volume, and has consistently been one of the fastest growing brokerage firms in the United States. During the past decade, @properties has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction-management and client-relationship management systems. @properties has nearly 3,000 agents and 35 offices in Chicago, surrounding suburbs, Southwest Michigan, Northwest Indiana, and Southeast Wisconsin. For more information, visit Chicago, IL, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- @properties, the largest residential brokerage firm in Chicagoland and on the North Shore, announced that top-producing @properties agent Tom Downing has been named vice president of brokerage services and designated managing broker for the firm’s Winnetka office. @properties co-founders Thad Wong and Mike Golden made the announcement.In Winnetka, Downing will oversee the top-producing real estate office on the North Shore and one of the top 10 brokerage offices in all of Chicagoland. @properties’ Winnetka office generated almost $1 billion in closed sales volume in 2020.Downing began selling real estate in 2015 after a career in marketing and management consulting, in which he supported companies such as AT&T and Disney. He joined @properties in 2015 and quickly established himself as a top producing agent. In 2016, Downing was named Rookie of the Year by Chicago Agent Magazine, and that same year he earned @properties’ Road to Rolex award for achieving over $10 million in annual sales volume.“My entire professional career prior to real estate focused on helping businesses – of all sizes – in their strategic planning and growth, so this is a very natural transition for me. I view my agents as my clients, and I am passionate about doing everything I can to ensure their success,” said Downing.“Tom’s experience – not only as a successful real estate agent, but also as a consultant to Fortune 500 companies – is a huge benefit to our agents. He is a tremendous addition to our North Shore management team,” said Golden.Home sales in Winnetka were up 25% last year as pandemic-motivated buyers demonstrated a voracious appetite for luxury homes in the suburbs. @properties captured more than 40% of the Winnetka market, but Downing said there is room for additional growth.“The new technologies, marketing, and programs we’re introducing this year are really exciting. Our goal is to continually advance the standard of service for real estate on the North Shore,” Downing said.A North Shore native, Downing is an avid triathlete and has competed in the Chicago Triathlon and the Ironman Triathlon. He previously served three years on the Professional Standards Committee for the North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORS (NSBAR).About @propertiesEstablished in 2000, @properties is the largest residential brokerage firm in the Chicago metro area by sales volume, and has consistently been one of the fastest growing brokerage firms in the United States. During the past decade, @properties has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction-management and client-relationship management systems. @properties has nearly 3,000 agents and 35 offices in Chicago, surrounding suburbs, Southwest Michigan, Northwest Indiana, and Southeast Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.atproperties.com Contact Information @properties

Kelly Maquire

312.506.0395



https://www.atproperties.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from @properties