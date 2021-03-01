Collegewise Unveils a Clearer Path for College Admissions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Collegewise Press Release

Wise(r)net counseling platform provides roadmap, insights, trend analysis and educational tools to aid teens and parents navigating the path to higher education.

Los Angeles, CA, March 01, 2021 --(



Starting as early as 8th grade, students can begin their admissions journey with Collegewise. Students and parents will be able to log into Wise(r)net to view a syllabus that maps out each stage of the admissions process, and work directly with their counselor and tutors. They can also leverage exclusive college admissions data to focus their research and improve their chances of admission. From day one, parents will know exactly what comes next in the strategic plan customized to their student’s unique needs. Within the Wise(r)net portal, students and parents will also be able to view assignments, tasks, and communicate with counselors with a recorded history that can be referenced whenever needed. Access to cutting edge admissions content from dozens of Collegewise experts will introduce broad concepts prior to one-on-one meetings with a counselor, enabling more strategic and productive meetings.



“The admissions landscape is changing, colleges are shifting their expectations and requirements, and Wise(r)net will enable our families to stay on the cutting edge of those changes. It will also lift the veil to provide greater insight for parents and students into how the entire process unfolds and give them more tools for success,” said Chelsea Block, Collegewise Chief Operating Officer.



For more than 20 years, Collegewise has been advising students on the admissions process and the decades of expertise from working with over 25,000 students has been compiled into a unique tool. Within Wise(r)net, students and parents will have access to an interactive aid that visually maps the academic profile of students who have been accepted into a particular college or university including grades, test scores, activities, and other particulars. Students and parents can view this information by school to get better insights into how that school makes its admissions decisions in terms of what students they accept, reject or waitlist.



“The college experience is changing very rapidly. It is becoming more social, financially complex, and digitally-enabled in every way,” said Alex Rosenthal, Principal, Verlinvest, a major shareholder in Collegewise. “While many students get lost in the information available and the complexity of the application process, the Collegewise team has built a next generation digital platform that gives our students an advantage in understanding the application process and managing their workload, and ultimately a leg up in admissions.”



Collegewise has individualized counseling, tutoring, and test prep services available for students in 8-12th grade and transfer students. Group courses and hourly advising services are also available. For more information visit: www.collegewise.com.



About Collegewise



Since 1999, Collegewise has helped more than 25,000 families with their students’ college admissions process. For 20 years, we have remained steadfast in our belief that applying to college can be a thoughtful, positive experience when students are empowered with the tools and information to take ownership of the next chapter in their lives. Our counselors come from a variety of backgrounds. Many are former admissions officers, high school counselors, and graduate degree holders. We’ve read thousands of college applications and essays from both sides of the desk-as both admissions officers and college counselors.



Collegewise’s mission is both simple and ambitious; it strives to provide top-notch admissions advice to students who need it, regardless of their ability to pay for one-on-one counseling services. Every year, thousands of people download Collegewise’s free resources, tune in to its free webinars, and attend its college admissions seminars across the United States and Asia. For more information about Collegewise, visit collegewise.com.



About Verlinvest:



Verlinvest is a private family-owned, consumer-focused investment company, with over €1.6bn of assets under management in flexible, permanent capital globally. Their investors are the Belgian family shareholders of the controlling group of AB-InBev, the world’s largest beer company.



Verlinvest invests behind visionary business leaders to build the next generation of impactful, category-defining brands that will form the future of the consumer sector, democratizing healthy, sustainable and ethical alternatives. Verlinvest invests in brands and businesses within Food & Beverage, Digital & E-commerce and Healthcare.



