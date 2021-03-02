Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Hayley Had a Secret" by Lorraine Hanley

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 02, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Hayley Had a Secret:
Hayley’s story is a true account of the dark secret she was forced to keep by an adult who violated their position of trust. Hayley’s health improved soon after her disclosure, but it would take longer for her emotional wellbeing to recover.
Hayley’s story, it is hoped, will inspire children to seek support and protection when needed.
Children respond to powerful imagery and Hayley’s story takes the reader on Hayley’s emotional journey of fear, sadness and finally freedom from the secret.
Hayley Had a Secret is a resource for schools, parents, and guardians of children to assist the safeguarding conversation and to embed early on in children, who they can talk to if they have a worry and to let them know that they will be believed, supported, and protected.
At Hayley’s request, the text is true to what Hayley disclosed but does not reveal what the secret is. This allows children and their educators to reflect on what issues they consider are important to seek help and support on and for children to think about issues in their lives.
Hayley Had a Secret is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 36 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941175
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08WPL965F
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/HHS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
About the Author
Lorraine is a practising social worker with 20 years of experience working in child protection.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
