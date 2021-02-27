Clairvoyant LLC and Longevity Labs Launch a New Joint Venture: RESOLVE

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Clairvoyant Press Release

New Company to focus on Ai driven data engineering solutions and consulting for the Healthcare industry; Resolve to accelerate and support digital transformation for Healthcare Industry.

The company's mission is to empower the healthcare and pharma industry to know their enterprise data and actualize data for delivering improved outcomes. The company aims to launch and expand its project business and achieve a powerful customer base within the next five years.



“While the pandemic has created disruption across organizations, the healthcare industry is having to accelerate their move to digital as the primary way to operate. Data management and Data security have taken a defining role in operations and innovation for delivering results,” said Chandra Ambadipudi, CEO Clairvoyant LLC. “We believe that RESOLVE will be the perfect bridge for healthcare organizations to be able to not only drive efficiencies with data but also create outcomes that are truly impactful for the industry.”



In addition to providing technology consulting and services to the healthcare industry, Resolve will also offer a comprehensive suite of Ai driven technology solutions for data security, privacy, and regulatory compliances such as HIPAA and GDPR. The data intelligence platform from Resolve will enable organizations to know where their enterprise data resides and take proactive steps to manage, protect and gain more value from the sensitive and regulated data.



“Our quest with Resolve is to aid the healthcare industry to advance their digital transformation journey. Given the strengths and experience with Data, Ai & Machine learning, I am looking forward to the positive impact that Resolve will create for the industry,” said Anil.kc CEO, Longevity Labs. “Resolve will help us demonstrate our expertise and deep knowledge of data related domains that can be used to traverse across the healthcare domain.”



Resolve has plans for a global presence to strengthen its ability to service clients with enhanced and faster support. It will be investing a significant amount of effort and resources in reaching out to customers in the Americas, Europe, and South Asia.



About Clairvoyant LLC:

Clairvoyant is a global technology consulting and services company and helps organizations build innovative products and solutions using Ai, Ml, big data, analytics, and the cloud. Clairvoyants mission is to provide best-in-class solutions and services that leverage Ai, Ml, and big data to connect, interpret, and drive results to meet a client’s business needs. Clairvoyant is headquartered in Phoenix, with offices in Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.



About Longevity Labs:

