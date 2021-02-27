Private Placement Markets Adds "Credit Life & Disability Insurance" to Its Mortgage Loan Programs

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets today announced that the Firm will begin including Credit Life & Disability Insurance Options to its Mortgage Loans in March.

Los Angeles, CA, February 27, 2021 --(



Steve Muehler stated, “In the event of an unexpected death, disablement or inability to continue working, our Credit Life & Disability Insurance Plans will absolve or reduce a mortgage loan borrower’s remaining loan balance. The cost of the monthly premium is included in the mortgage loan borrower’s loan payments and should a claim be required, benefits are used to satisfy the loans to the financial institution. For parents with young children, this plan eliminates the question of what will happen to the remaining family members with their housing needs. If done correctly, the remaining family members will have a home they own free and clear of any loans or liens.”



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



