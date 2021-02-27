Shorecrest Seniors Hailey Levitz and Evan Hoefer Earn U.S. Presidential Scholar Nominations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shorecrest Preparatory School Press Release

St. Petersburg, FL, February 27, 2021 --



The United States Presidential Scholar program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community.



Levitz is a National Merit Finalist, a member of the National Honor Society, an active member of the Pre-Med Club and a talented musician who plays both acoustic and electric guitar. She has been recognized because of her exceptional performance on the ACT/SAT.



The United States Presidential Scholar Program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. Hoefer’s high standing in the National YoungArts Foundation’s YoungArts™ competition qualified him as a candidate for this year’s United States Presidential Scholars Program.



Hoefer is a talented actor and vocal performer who has starred in a number of Shorecrest Theatre productions and has earned accolades at the Florida State Thespian Festival.



Head of Upper School Don Paige shares, “It is quite rare for a senior to become a Presidential Scholar nominee, but even more so to have two recognized in the same year! Hailey and Evan are both exceptionally bright and incredibly hardworking. They have both achieved a high level of success and have showcased a commitment to Shorecrest’s Core Values. We are very proud of them.”



About the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 57th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.



Over 4,500 candidates were selected for their exceptional performance on either the College Board SAT or the ACT Assessment. Further consideration is based on students’ essays, self-assessments, school recommendations, and more. A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select semifinalists in early April.



The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will make final selection of the Scholars. They will select one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. students living abroad; 15 students at-large; and up to 20 students from the creative and performing arts. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.



Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C., for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.



For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, parents and students can call the U.S. Presidential Scholars Office at 507-931-8345, or email PSP@scholarshipamerica.org.



About Shorecrest:

Stacy Alexander

727-522-2111



www.shorecrest.org



