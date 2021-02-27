Press Releases AbboMax, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from AbboMax, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: AbboMax is Pleased to Introduce the Collection of Monoclonal and Polyclonal Anti-STAT Antibodies

STAT proteins (Signal transducers and activators of transcription) are cytoplasmic transcription factors that play an essential role in transmitting signals from the cellular membrane to the nucleus. Misregulation of STAT pathway frequently leads to tumorogenesis. AbboMax introduces a panel of monoclonal and polyclonal anti-STAT antibodies.

San Jose, CA, February 27, 2021 --(

STAT proteins (Signal transducer and activator of transcription) belong to a family of cytoplasmic transcription factors. The proteins are activated through tyrosine phosphorylation by the receptor associated kinases in response to cytokines and growth factors, translocate to the nucleus and act as transcription activators. STAT proteins are implicated in processes of differentiation, apoptosis, cellular immunity and proliferation. These proteins are involved in the expression of a variety of genes in response to cell stimuli. Misregulation of STAT pathway frequently leads to tumorogenesis.



AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality custom service and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services. San Jose, CA, February 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- AbboMax introduces a panel of monoclonal and polyclonal anti-STAT antibodies.STAT proteins (Signal transducer and activator of transcription) belong to a family of cytoplasmic transcription factors. The proteins are activated through tyrosine phosphorylation by the receptor associated kinases in response to cytokines and growth factors, translocate to the nucleus and act as transcription activators. STAT proteins are implicated in processes of differentiation, apoptosis, cellular immunity and proliferation. These proteins are involved in the expression of a variety of genes in response to cell stimuli. Misregulation of STAT pathway frequently leads to tumorogenesis.AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality custom service and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services. Contact Information AbboMax, Inc.

Natasha Raysberg

408-573-1898



www.abbomax.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AbboMax, Inc.