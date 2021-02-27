AbboMax is Pleased to Introduce the Collection of Monoclonal and Polyclonal Anti-STAT Antibodies

San Jose, CA, February 27, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- AbboMax introduces a panel of monoclonal and polyclonal anti-STAT antibodies.
STAT proteins (Signal transducer and activator of transcription) belong to a family of cytoplasmic transcription factors. The proteins are activated through tyrosine phosphorylation by the receptor associated kinases in response to cytokines and growth factors, translocate to the nucleus and act as transcription activators. STAT proteins are implicated in processes of differentiation, apoptosis, cellular immunity and proliferation. These proteins are involved in the expression of a variety of genes in response to cell stimuli. Misregulation of STAT pathway frequently leads to tumorogenesis.
AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality custom service and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services.