Rishi Kumar Asks for Governor Newsom’s Intervention with Water Rates

Kumar stated, “San Jose Water Company’s profits have skyrocketed. The ratepayers are feeling the burden of water rates 2 or 3 times higher compared to other utility companies. The recent cost of service proposal is drastic and unacceptable, especially given the economic pressures of the pandemic. The ratepayers are furious! The emails I have received express despair, an inability to put food on the table, and anguish over such an extraordinary water rate increase.”



Kumar has been the water activist, rallying the community since August 2016 to push back SJWC’s frequent rate increase filings, with the support of many regionally elected leaders. He has been a passionate advocate at many city council and neighborhood meetings discussing the unfair practices of San Jose Water Company, while inviting action from elected leaders and ratepayers. Rishi spoke at the recent West Valley Mayors and Managers meeting inviting the ratepayer cities to form a joint coalition.



Rishi’s efforts have resulted in eight different rejections, reductions, or suspensions against the San Jose Water Company’s rate increase proposals. Rishi has spoken up firmly at prior CPUC hearings on this topic. To raise concern for this important issue, Rishi established a water information page and runs the Water Oversight Group, a citizens group that is actively pushing back these water rates via a simple protest framework - a winning formula - that has been replicated again and again successfully. A mobile app was rolled out to make protests easier, sending thousands of protest emails to CPUC and Office of Ratepayers Advocate (ORA). Rishi has also called for the replacement of SJWC with a municipal water utility company, and, as of this press release, over 5,000 have signed the water petition.



Kumar said, “I invite the ratepayers of SJWC to send their protest emails to CPUC. In 10 years, SJWC’s net income after taxes is a total of $342M. I call upon CPUC to analyze how this money has been utilized for infrastructure improvement, water quality requirements, and to address cybersecurity/data privacy projects. Why has the operational expense related to staffing increased during this pandemic? What is the undercollection of revenue that SJWC seeks to address? We need a thorough analysis of San Jose Water’s financial filings.”



SJWC is a public utility in the business of providing water service to approximately 231,000 connections that serve a population of approximately one million people in an area comprising approximately 139 square miles in the metropolitan San Jose area that includes the cities of San Jose, Campbell, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, and Saratoga.



*Rishi Kumar is running for the United States House of Representatives, California’s District 18 seat. In the 2020 general election, Rishi garnered 37% of the votes - the most votes for a challenger in the last 30 years against a veteran incumbent 28 years in office - on a people-centric, getting-things-done platform, while accepting only people-money, rejecting all PAC money. Rishi’s grassroots campaign - volunteers from 29 states - led the charge on an unprecedented district engagement. His platform focuses on addressing some of the tough challenges of Silicon Valley such as the Silicon Valley tech exodus, the pandemic challenges, income inequality, healthcare, and the housing/transportation challenge. Rishi’s priorities for District 18 are at RishiKumar.com



