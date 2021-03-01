Trunkmoves.com Launches Partner Lead Re-Targeting Program

Press Releases Trunk Moves Press Release

Trunkmoves.com's lead retargeting program gives moving and relocation companies a strong passive revenue stream and greater possibilities of future business sales.

Lebanon, TN, March 01, 2021 --(



“The ability for moving and relocation professionals to offset the costs of customer acquisition through referral commissions is not only timely but a benefit to any marketing strategy,” says John Krisch, Chief Revenue Officer at trunkmoves.com. “We see this strategy being part of the marketing mix for relocation. From real estate to corporate relocation and military change of station.”



Feature and benefits of trunkmoves.com’s LRP:

- Extend life span of current sales leads

- Monetize old or “dead” sales leads

- Reduce costs of current lead aggregation



LRP is available now and for more information please visit https://trunkmoves.com/pages/affiliate-program-for-lead-retargeting



Trunkmoves.com offers a flexible DIY solution for delivering up to 110 pounds (50 kg) domestically and internationally, with no need for in-house estimates or even visits to the pack and ship store. With services from the United States, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, trunkmoves.com is available to both the public and commercial need.



Combining a DuPont award-winning lighter than wood container for protecting fragile items, and a dedicated digital platform with scheduled pickup and online tracking, Trunkmoves offer shipping of the essentials that help you transition faster into your new life.



John Krisch

(833) 933-2116



www.trunkmoves.com

U.K.: +44 20 3289 4213



