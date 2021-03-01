Sam Verma, CEO, Features Among Most Influential CEOs to Watch Globally

Press Releases Peoples Processing Press Release

Austin, TX, March 01, 2021 --(



“For Peoples Processing, it has always been about delivering value consistently for customers,” Sam Verma, CEO explains. “To be able to do this, we closely watch changes in the mortgage industry and challenges faced by our customers. Peoples Processing has continued to add mortgage domain experts, whose knowledge contributes to product development and delivering to a diverse client base.”



Sam adds, “With our inclusive work culture, it has always been ‘customers first’ and this has helped us become a well-respected organization.”



About Peoples Processing Inc.

Peoples Processing has been serving the mortgage industry for 10+ years. We offer end-to-end mortgage originations and servicing solutions from originations processing and underwriting to loan boarding, managing default operations and loss mitigation. Peoples Processing is a DBA of Direct Mortgage, Corp., Midvale, UT, (NMLS # 9612)



For more information, visit us online at peoplesprocessing.com



Media Contact:

Becca Ward

(888) 858-7538



http://peoplesprocessing.com/



