Anil Uzun Will Host a Travel Podcast

Anil Uzun, an accomplished travel author, blogger and media personality will host a travel podcast. The podcast will feature thoughts on the best destinations to visit around the world. The podcast will air on Thursday, March 11, at 12.00pm





The podcast will be ideal for any listener, but particularly for listeners who love to travel. It will be informative but not boring at all. ANIL UZUN will co-host some episodes with his fellow friends and get their insights on traveling.



says, "Travel has been a part of my life since I can remember. I love writing about travel on my own blog. I was planning to publish a book then a friend of me suggested that why I don't do a podcast. I was hesitant at first but when I discovered the sense of freedom that podcasts offer, I was so into it.”



The Anil Uzun’s travel podcast will be launched on Thursday, March 11, at 12.00pm with topics covering everything to do with travel. The surprise hosts will share their planning tips and advice.



Who is Anil Uzun?



