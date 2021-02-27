PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Anil Uzun

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Anil Uzun: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Anil Uzun Will Host a Travel Podcast


Anil Uzun, an accomplished travel author, blogger and media personality will host a travel podcast. The podcast will feature thoughts on the best destinations to visit around the world. The podcast will air on Thursday, March 11, at 12.00pm

Anil Uzun Will Host a Travel Podcast
Basel, Switzerland, February 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun says, “I am planning to bring a new spin on travel podcasting. In each episode, I will try to give the listeners information a destination and give a different perspective on travelling planning. I will talk about the popular routes and hidden routes as well. I will tell you all about my agenda on travel planning.”

The podcast will be ideal for any listener, but particularly for listeners who love to travel. It will be informative but not boring at all. ANIL UZUN will co-host some episodes with his fellow friends and get their insights on traveling.

Anil Uzun says, "Travel has been a part of my life since I can remember. I love writing about travel on my own blog. I was planning to publish a book then a friend of me suggested that why I don't do a podcast. I was hesitant at first but when I discovered the sense of freedom that podcasts offer, I was so into it.”

The Anil Uzun’s travel podcast will be launched on Thursday, March 11, at 12.00pm with topics covering everything to do with travel. The surprise hosts will share their planning tips and advice.

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast. He lives in Antalya, and what he loves the most is to travel with his loved ones. In short, he loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun started traveling when he was very young. In 2007, he began to take notes of his trips and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.
Contact Information
Anil Uzun
+447788131270
Contact
https://aniluzun.net

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Anil Uzun
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help