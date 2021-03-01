PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Wisdom Events Believes eCommerce is Now on Acceleration


eCommerce is continuously growing and can grow even more. Although online shopping has become one among the foremost popular online activities, the planet of eCommerce has become more competitive. To stay up with the competition, organisations have to monitor new 2021 eCommerce trends constantly.

London, United Kingdom, March 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- During Wisdom's virtual Global eCommerce Summit on 16 and 17 March 2021, participants, partners and solution providers will be exposed to successful case studies, topics as per recent developments, panel discussions to understand the holistic views from the industry practitioners, and ideas to cope up with challenges and understanding where opportunities lie.

The summit will bring global (access to five continents) and regional eCommerce practitioners/leaders at one platform. Participants will have a chance to learn from the best practices and will also understand the way forward, meeting and partnering with the pool solution providers and be well equipped to deliver the best.

With over 20 speakers from organisations like Google, Facebook, Danone, BIC, Alibaba Group, Zalora, Travelstart, The Body Shop, Under Armour, Kellogg's, Lenovo and many more.

For full information and how to join the event on 16 and 17 March 2021 visit the e-commercesummits website.
