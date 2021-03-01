Learn to Profit from the Online Indiana Tax Sales from the Tax Lien Lady

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TaxLienLady.com Press Release

The TaxLienLady.com® is conducting training just on the Indiana Commissioners’ tax certificate sales. It starts March 1, before the first of these tax sales closes the opening for registration and online bidding.

East Stroudsburg, PA, March 01, 2021 --(



Thought about investing in tax liens but were afraid of making a costly mistake? Gone to a seminar and got all excited about it, but chickened out because there still weren’t any exact steps needed to get started? Or, started and then stalled because of fear of making a mistake that would cost money instead of making a profit?



“This doesn’t have to be you any longer, not if you join me in my Done-with-You training for the Indiana Online Commissioner’s Tax Sales,” states Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com®.



This is the first time that TaxLienLady.com® is conducting training just on the Indiana Commissioners’ tax certificate sales, and Ms. Musa is doing it for 2 reasons. First, because, as someone who teaches and mentors investors to make money from tax liens, she likes the way the tax sale process works in Indiana, especially for the Commissioners’ sales. She’s had a couple of coaching clients that have had success in the Commissioner’s sales in the past. And secondly, thanks to the COVID pandemic, more of these tax sales are online in 2021. In past years only 2 or 3 of these tax sales were online. But this year there are already 9 counties that have scheduled their commissioner’s certificate auctions online.



“Now you can learn to buy Indiana tax liens online, get step-by-step, hands-on training and there is no need to leave your home!” adds Ms. Musa.



It starts March 1, before the first of these tax sales closes the opening for registration and online bidding. The first 3 modules and live training calls will be delivered every other week and the 4th module will be delivered the 6th week. All while the Indiana tax sales are happening. All 9 of the Commissioner sales that are currently scheduled to be online are open for registration now. And online bidding for 6 of these tax sales will take place in March. The other 3 are in April.



