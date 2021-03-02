Within Entertainment's Comedienne Sistah Willie Ruth Johnson Releases Single & Music Video for the Pandemic Weary

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Within Entertainment Group Press Release

Gospel comedienne's new single, "CoronYa You Ain't Bigger Than God," offers the pandemic-weary an opportunity to laugh and be encouraged. A pre-release #CoronyaChallenge on social media posts has generated responses that includes a dance-off and a chance to show how they wish they could stamp out the virus.

Nashville, TN, March 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "CoronYa You Ain't Bigger Than God," a new single released this month, by comedienne Sistah Willie Ruth Johnson, may be on its way to becoming the G.O.A.T. pandemic song of the season. The comedienne's toe-tapping gospel mix gives voice to the frustrations we face during our average day, with COVID-19 restrictions. Sistah Willie Ruth's traditional gospel and blues vocal inflections over a boogie-woogie gospel mix takes listeners on a journey capped with a catchy refrain "you done closed down the city and you're nasty wid it. Still you ain't bigger than God."

Sistah Willie Ruth Johnson is the alter ego of broadcasting veteran, Sherre Bishop. She says, "My comedy mentor, the legendary George Wallace, always reminds me 'you're there to give people an opportunity to laugh. But remember to just have fun.' Historically, laughter and comedy has helped us laugh our way through social, culture--even physical afflictions." She adds, "It's a release for us during this faith challenge. I wanted to use the ministry and medicine of laughter to not only give us a much-needed opp to laugh but to remind us of God's sovereignty."

The response from fans who have joined in a hilarious promotional #CoronYaChallenge on social media platforms have also provided a release for the pandemic weary. Find Sistah Willie Ruth online and join in the fun. Maybe we can all use the physical movement to drop a few of those pandemic pounds.

Plans are being discussed to resume Sistah Willie Ruth's benevolent nursing home tour that was halted during the pandemic. Profits from "CoronYa" single sales will allow her to extend the tour to include free shows for front-line workers as well.

"CoronYa You Ain't Bigger Than God" is available on all digital streaming platforms i.e. Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tidal, Google Play, etc.

About Sistah Willie Ruth Johnson: Sistah Willie Ruth Johnson is the alter ego of Sherre Miller Bishop a 40-year broadcasting veteran based in Nashville, Tennessee. The comedic big mama character hails from the fictitious town of I-be-darn, Alabama where no one cares if you go or stay. So she travels to take her southern-fried brand of clean comedy across the U.S. spreading the ministry and medicine of God's love and laughter. Born and bred in the South and influenced by the musical styles of Aretha Franklin and the Motown lineup, with a healthy dose of Buddy Guy and BB King. The toe-tapping tune blends traditional church with a boggie-woogie blues tempo giving it universal appeal and solid cross-over potential. Long after Covid-19 is a memory, through this song's message, will never forget that nothing trumps God and that, "CoronYa You Ain't Bigger Than God." A music video of the song is set for release in March 2021.

Contact Information
Within Entertainment Group
Sherre Bishop
615-642-0064

Sherre Bishop

615-642-0064





