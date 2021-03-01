Hungry Planet® Plant-Based Meats Arrive at Nine Food Bazaar Stores

Press Releases Hungry Planet® Press Release Share Blog

A Food Bazaar company spokeswoman stated: “Food Bazaar is excited to add the Hungry Planet line of plant-based products to meet the growing needs of our customers looking for meal solutions for their household.”



Hungry Planet® is building on its success in foodservice - where it built a loyal following - by expanding into grocery stores across the U.S. Hungry Planet® has an advantage over competing plant-based meat brands due to its superior nutrition and variety of meats types. Rather than focusing its time and energy on beef and burgers, Hungry Planet® strategically developed the first full range of chef-crafted plant-based meats that look, cook, and taste like animal meat.



Purchasing Hungry Planet® is a simple and delicious way to optimize personal and planetary health, all without sacrifice. Customers can find the Food Bazaar locations currently carrying Hungry Planet® by visiting hungryplanetfoods.com/find-us/.



About Hungry Planet®

Hungry Planet®, Inc. makes chef-crafted plant-based meats that are a delicious and simple switch for conventional meats. Headquartered in St Louis MO, the company’s mission is to match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients, and to make them accessible to everyone. Well known to those in the plant-based meat category for their variety and superior nutrition, they develop meats to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers and chefs. With a full range of naturally flavored proteins, their meats can be used in any cuisine without compromise and use fewer resources from planet to plate while being superior for consumers and the environment. Their meats are packed with protein and fiber, featuring fewer calories and less fat (no saturated) than conventional meat and other plant-based meats. Sibling founders, Todd and Jody Boyman, founded Hungry Planet® because they recognize that even though our planet is abundant, it is not without limit. While food is the most basic human requirement, we owe it to ourselves, and our community, to eat more sustainably. The company is hungry to transform our food system to be healthier, more sustainable and just. Join us at HungryPlanetFoods.com or on social media @HungryPlanetFoods



About Bogopa Service Corp. (D.B.A. Food Bazaar Supermarket):

A family-founded, privately owned and operated company that has grown to over 29 full-service supermarkets in the Tri-State metropolitan area (NY, NJ, CT) under the name "Food Bazaar." Bogopa, which means "Yearning for You" in Korean, opened its first company store in 1988, seeing the need for access to a variety of authentic foods and flavors that mainstream supermarkets did not supply. Taking pride in going to great lengths to provide each of the communities it serves with the foods they love and recall from their "homeland," the company serves as a one-stop shopping experience, including staple grocery items and producing the Bogopa Private Label, their own line of high-quality products at affordable prices. Passionate about supporting its local community, Food Bazaar regularly partners with numerous not-for-profit organizations by providing substantial food donations and hosting many community events year-round. For more information on Food Bazaar, please visit www.foodbazaar.com.

Jolee Keplinger

850-688-0653



HungryPlanetFoods.com



