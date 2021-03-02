Private Placement Markets & Steve Muehler Introduce “PPM Homeowners Insurance”

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Founder and President of Private Placement Markets, announced that the Firm will open its California Homeowners Insurance Private Placement Market in March of 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2021 --(



Steve Muehler stated that “with our Residential Mortgage Loan Brokerage options getting ready to rollout here in the Great State of California, it only made sense to offer a complete package of products and services to take each borrower right from application to closing with one company. Part of the package is a complete Homeowners Insurance Brokerage with multiple carriers that offer vast products and services. With over $9 Billion USD in Homeowners Insurance Policies Premiums paid by California Homeowners in 2019, it only makes sense to add another arrow to our quiver.”



Steve Muehler concluded that all Agent Examinations and Education are complete and the Firm is just waiting on final registrations to be complete before beginning Residential Homeowners Insurance operations in the State of California.



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· Private Placement Markets – Commercial Insurance: https://www.PPMCommercialInsurance.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com

· Bail Bonds / Immigration Bonds: https://www.MuleHairBail.com



