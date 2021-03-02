XPlora Yachts Completes Integration of Its PICASO™ Platform with WAGO, Announcing Integration in its Yachts & Commercial Availability to Third Party Boat Builders

Today, XPlora announces the completion of its integration of PICASO into its own line of yachts, as well as the commercial availability of PICASO to other boat builders that want to bring PICASO’s powerful yet affordable capabilities to their own boats. PICASO enables mechanical, electrical and electronic systems from any vendor to be aggregated, monitored and controlled on any standard HTML device, from anywhere, securely.

XPlora Yachts and WAGO previously announced PICASOTM: an open platform for “Programmable Intelligent Controls for Automatic Shipboard Operations.” PICASO integrates powerful Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), smart devices, and equipment from most common marine electronics and informatics manufacturers; with standard web browsers and common cloud computing platforms including Amazon and Microsoft.



Today, XPlora announces the completion of its integration of PICASO into its own line of yachts, as well as the commercial availability of PICASO to other boat builders that want to bring PICASO’s powerful yet affordable capabilities to their own boats.



PICASO enables mechanical, electrical and electronic systems from any vendor to be aggregated, monitored and controlled on any standard HTML device, from anywhere, securely.



“The PICASO solutions we have developed look great on paper, but are stunning when you see what’s capable from your smartphone in your hand whether you are somewhere on the boat, or accessing one or more boats systems seamlessly over the Internet. PICASO brings all these capabilities natively without having to add or maintain disparate systems that increase complexity and cost,” said Stephen Wu, General Manager of XPlora Yachts.



PICASO solutions can be upgraded seamlessly over time, unlike traditional solutions which once installed, become screwed-in, static and fixed inside of boats. With PICASO, builders can offer customers the most powerful, flexible solutions on day one and every day thereafter, preserving future value for customers while creating additional sales and service revenues as new features and capabilities are made available to customers.



PICASO connects and integrates with all industry standard platforms at every level, from traditional interfaces like MODBUS, J-1939/CAN bus, to the very latest software innovations compliant with and bridging between standards from NMEA, (National Marine Electronics Association), Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), and the World-Wide Web Consortium (W3C).



From the largest cruise ships and commercial vessels to recreational yachts, many thousands of dollars can be saved and dangerous interruptions of service caused by unexpected failures can be prevented.



“WAGO’s solutions for alarms and monitoring have proven their value across the world's seas and under the toughest conditions. We are proud to offer a fieldbus independent scalable solution that can be implemented in different network topologies with modular components,” said Carlos Ruiz, Marine Industry Manager for WAGO Corporation.



This collaboration between XPlora Yachts and WAGO delivers trusted, simple, inexpensive solutions that revolutionize the possibilities for monitoring, command and control of both simple and complex systems in the commercial and recreational maritime markets.



PICASO solutions carry official certifications from international standards bodies including: LR, DNVGL, ABS, BV, KR, NK, KR, RINA, PRS, CE, UL and have also been certified for the highest environmental categories (category D, EMC1).



About XPlora Yachts

XPlora Yachts builds luxury yachts that combine sophistication and simplicity of operation. Designed specifically for the market of boaters who thirst for the ability to explore remote coastlines and remain away from shore for extended periods, XPlora Yachts are designed and built in the USA. For additional information, email info@xplorayachts.com



About WAGO

