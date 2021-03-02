Epic Performance Productions Announces the Karaoke World Championships USA 2021 Competition Season Officially Open

After earning the gold yet again in the world finals Epic Performance Production is proud to announce the newest season of the Karaoke World Championships is now open. One of the longest running amateur singing competitions in the world. The Karaoke World Championships USA begins the search for the best singers in the country to compete this year against around 30 other countries in the World Finals virtual showcase event.

KWC USA is dedicated to scouring the nation for the best amateur singers, in the quest to find the next champion(s) to represent the USA at the World Finals in November, facing off against champions from over 30 countries. Unlike most karaoke competitions, KWC USA strives to build “vocal athletes,” by implementing mentorship and training programs, as well as providing resources to build a singer’s brand.



“Life should not get in the way of our dreams,” says Joshua Baron, National Director at KWCUSA. “The next champion is sitting out there somewhere. It could be a single mother, a veteran, a farmer, people who may have given up on a music career due to life. With the pandemic, people have started to work on their music again, and we want to give these people a platform to share their talents. Our next World champion is out there somewhere, and it could be you!”



KWC USA National Producer, Catie Baron, adds, “The competition and talent were off the charts last year, and we look forward to another amazing season promoting amateur singers from all corners of the country, sharing their voices with a larger audience around the world.”



Some exciting updates for this season include:



· Enhanced Membership Benefits

· Tiered Divisional Finals

· Nationals Training Program



