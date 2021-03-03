PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Infineon OptiMOS™6 MOSFETs Feature Optimized Layout & Higher Current Ratings


Future Electronics has highlighted a newly-introduced half-bridge solutions by Infineon, the OptiMOS™6 Power MOSFETs.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, March 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has featured the optimized layout and higher current ratings of the new Infineon OptiMOS™6 Power MOSFETs.

The Infineon OptiMOS™6 6 Power MOSFETs are a newly-introduced half-bridge solution optimized for cost efficiency and space saving with a compact 5mm x 6mm2 SSO8 leadless package.

With the highest level of quality and durability for automotive applications, these 40V automotive MOSFETs provide enhanced routing for motor drive and body applications, while reducing space.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/infineon-optimos-6-power-mosfet-family.

Stay on top of all the latest innovations in your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics covering all things Transportation. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new solutions.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of the transportation newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Contact Information
Future Electronics
Martin H. Gordon
514-694-7710
Contact
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada

