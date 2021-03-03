Infineon OptiMOS™6 MOSFETs Feature Optimized Layout & Higher Current Ratings

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics has highlighted a newly-introduced half-bridge solutions by Infineon, the OptiMOS™6 Power MOSFETs.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, March 03, 2021



The Infineon OptiMOS™6 6 Power MOSFETs are a newly-introduced half-bridge solution optimized for cost efficiency and space saving with a compact 5mm x 6mm2 SSO8 leadless package.



With the highest level of quality and durability for automotive applications, these 40V automotive MOSFETs provide enhanced routing for motor drive and body applications, while reducing space.



To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/infineon-optimos-6-power-mosfet-family.



