City & Safari International Launches a Cross Border Branch in South Africa

Gaborone, Botswana, March 03, 2021 --(



The Group’s Managing Director, Valentine Mgang has indicated that City & Safari International is a destination management company(DMC) based in Botswana that ground handles international MICE business(Meetings, Incentive, Conferences, Events) hosted in Botswana.



The business also specializes in experiential leisure travel in Botswana and the region. The business offers tailor made travel packages to various destinations in the region.



Valentine Mganga said they are excited as a company to be expanding to South Africa which has a bigger client base compared to Botswana. The business will be serving its clientele from Capetown and will be working hand in hand with the main office in Botswana. Both offices’ marketing activities will be coordinated to serve all markets that are targeted.



Both offices will participate in international travel shows like ITB (Germany), IBTM (Spain), WTM (England), including regional shows like Indaba (South Africa), WTM Africa (Capetown).



‘’This is a great milestone by City & Safari International and other group companies under Food Creel Pty Ltd,” said Valentine Mganga. He said the company wants to expand beyond the current two countries to more countries in the region.



He has however, indicated that the impact of COVID 19 has somewhat dented the immediate plans for the business but is hopeful that soon, the pandemic will be gone.



Valentine Mganga

+26771216001





