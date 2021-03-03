Floyd Memorial Foundation Partners with EARL Clean Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EARL Clean Solutions Press Release

Floyd Memorial Foundation is the latest non-profit to partner with EARL Clean Solutions in a joint fundraising venture.

Indianapolis, IN, March 03, 2021 --(



With each new partnership, EARL Clean Solutions provides non-profits with the opportunity to raise funds for their organization through the sale of sanitizing products on the ECS website. Consumers can purchase the products for their home use and a portion of the profits is returned to their selected non-profit organization. In addition to the earned revenue, ECS also makes a supporting donation to their partners.



Floyd Memorial Foundation has entered into this partnership because of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted traditional fundraising programs, with a goal to keep their community safe.



Meredith Lambe, executive director at Floyd Memorial Foundation, states: “The Foundation’s mission is to support and promote healthcare initiatives at Baptist Health Floyd and throughout the surrounding counties. By partnering with EARL Clean Solutions, we are holding true to our mission while supporting American made products that are essential to everyday life and helping to keep our community members safe. We are looking forward to utilizing this program as a new and different way to raise funds.”



Sanitizing products in support of the Floyd Memorial Foundation are now available for purchase on the EARL Clean Solutions website. Orders will be custom branded with the Floyd Memorial Foundation logo and a portion of the profits will benefit the Foundation.



About EARL Clean Solutions



EARL Clean Solutions (ECS) provides sanitizing products made better. Launched in 2021, EARL Clean Solutions makes alcohol-based sanitizing products that are safe, clean, effective and easy to use. All ingredients are 100% sourced and made in the United States and contain no added chemicals. With their unique fundraising model, every purchase of ECS products includes a give-back donation and revenue generating opportunities for non-profit organizations. ECS is a subsidiary of parent company EARL Solutions.



For additional information, visit www.earlcleansolutions.com or email info@earlcleansolutions.com.



About Floyd Memorial Foundation



The mission of the Floyd Memorial Foundation is to provide philanthropic support to Baptist Health Floyd and Southern Indiana healthcare initiatives that enhance the quality of care provided to our community. By raising funds through various fundraising avenues for healthcare needs and serving as an ambassador for the hospital, the Foundation underscores its mission of assisting the hospital in attaining its goal of quality healthcare delivery.



The Foundation provides financial support for effective and vital resources that reinforce quality patient care, including medical equipment and supplies, community screening programs, and community awareness programs, in order to maintain essential and advanced care provided by Baptist Health Floyd to its patients.



Eric Stam

317-324-8534



www.earlcleansolutions.com



