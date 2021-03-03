Commercient and Arketek Are Proud to Announce Their Partnership to Assist Their Clients with Salesforce Consulting

Commercient signs a new partnership with Arketek, a company that specializes in Salesforce Consulting, revolutionizing the way they manage and interact with their customers, partners, and employees. Arketek is currently based in Montreal, Quebec.

With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Arketek is a Salesforce Consulting firm that provides its customers with the expertise and tools they need to increase their employee’s efficiency to grow their business. Arketek focuses on understanding their customer needs and works with them to optimize their sales, customer service, and marketing divisions. Arketek will achieve this by unlocking the full potential of Salesforce products, such as; Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Platform Development, and AppExchange Development.



Michael Libman, CEO of Arketek says, “We’re a full-service consultancy that will customize Salesforce to meet your unique business needs, by configuring, developing, supporting and training your staff on the Salesforce platform.”



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are excited to be partnering with Arketek,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Developments at Commercient. “They focus on customers in the Midwest US and Central/Eastern Canada. We believe their expertise in Salesforce Consulting, Development, and Implementation will be extremely valuable to our joint customers,” he explained.



About Commercient

