NJ MED’s World Top 20 Project Launches Its Campaign to Find the Next Generation of World Leaders

The World Top 20 Project is seeking leaders for their volunteer educational networks in 148 countries to help end global illiteracy.

Washington, DC, March 03, 2021 --(



The World Top 20 Project is partners with the United Nations and their Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Initiative. The Project focuses on the UN SDG 4 education mission to “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”



NJ MED’s CEO/Founder, Albert Mitchell II, said, “We have parents, teachers, college students, educators, and professional volunteers ready to build National Teams to help us accomplish our goal. We are now looking for leaders in each country around the world to join us. Once we can link our volunteers up with national leaders, we can move the needle.”



Mr. Mitchell said, “We have volunteers in 148 countries. That includes 47 nations in Africa, 37 in Asia, 36 in Europe, 13 in Central, North, South America, and 15 in Oceania and Caribbean nations. We need to organize the volunteers to begin the process of gathering educational data. Which is the biggest problem, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal work in education is challenged with.”



Leaders from the business, media, and sports community are the target leaders NJ MED is trying to appeal to. The leadership role will be to help set up and manage the volunteer network team’s social media communication center for their country. Coordinate activities throughout their country in four regions (North/Eastern, Southern, Central/Midwest, and Western). Develop partnerships with colleges and universities to host forums and conferences.



Shomari Moore

856-541-3926



www.worldtop20.org



