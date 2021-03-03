Press Releases Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Press Release

Receive press releases from Eastern PA Trans Equity Project: By Email RSS Feeds: Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Launches New Program

Eastern PA Trans Equity Project has announced the launch of a new rapid response grant program serving vulnerable members of the transgender community throughout Eastern Pennsylvania.

Allentown, PA, March 03, 2021 --(



“The unemployment rate among transgender people is 2-3 times the national average and combined with the rejection they suffer from family and friends, this leads to significant issues with housing, food, and medical security,” said Corinne Goodwin Executive Director of EPTEP. “Our Rapid Response Grants are designed to help provide short-term stability for transgender folk and the parents of trans kids so that they can focus on finding the resources they need to create long-term solutions to these issues.”



Made possible through generous grants from the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation and other private donors, the grants will help cover the cost of rent, transportation to work, food, and trans-affirming medications. The grants are available to transgender people and the parents of transgender children in EPTEP’s ten-county service area. Individuals can apply on the www.PATransEquity.org website.



“COVID-19 has exacerbated the many challenges that people of trans experience face every day,” said Daryl Duarte, executive director of the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation. “EPTEP’s mission is an important one – now more than ever -- and we support their efforts to help transgender people so that they can do more than survive, but thrive.”



“We are excited to add this assistance program to our expanding services that are designed to empower transgender folk to live the quality of life they deserve,” Goodwin added.



Eastern PA Trans Equity Project is a grassroots nonprofit with a mission of empowering transgender people, building community, and advocating for social justice. Our service area encompasses ten Pennsylvania counties with a population of over 3 million. For more information, please visit PATransEquity.org. Allentown, PA, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In response to the ongoing challenges transgender and gender-expansive people are facing in areas such as housing, food, transportation, and medical security Eastern PA Trans Equity Project (“EPTEP”) has announced the launch of a new program designed to directly help members of the transgender community.“The unemployment rate among transgender people is 2-3 times the national average and combined with the rejection they suffer from family and friends, this leads to significant issues with housing, food, and medical security,” said Corinne Goodwin Executive Director of EPTEP. “Our Rapid Response Grants are designed to help provide short-term stability for transgender folk and the parents of trans kids so that they can focus on finding the resources they need to create long-term solutions to these issues.”Made possible through generous grants from the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation and other private donors, the grants will help cover the cost of rent, transportation to work, food, and trans-affirming medications. The grants are available to transgender people and the parents of transgender children in EPTEP’s ten-county service area. Individuals can apply on the www.PATransEquity.org website.“COVID-19 has exacerbated the many challenges that people of trans experience face every day,” said Daryl Duarte, executive director of the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation. “EPTEP’s mission is an important one – now more than ever -- and we support their efforts to help transgender people so that they can do more than survive, but thrive.”“We are excited to add this assistance program to our expanding services that are designed to empower transgender folk to live the quality of life they deserve,” Goodwin added.Eastern PA Trans Equity Project is a grassroots nonprofit with a mission of empowering transgender people, building community, and advocating for social justice. Our service area encompasses ten Pennsylvania counties with a population of over 3 million. For more information, please visit PATransEquity.org. Contact Information Eastern PA Trans Equity Project

Corinne Goodwin

484-602-5918



PATransEquity.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eastern PA Trans Equity Project