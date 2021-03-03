Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BankingON Press Release

BankingON Named Mobile/Digital Finalist in CreditUnions.com 2021 Innovations Series

thomas@bankignon.io Austin, TX, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BankingON, a leading innovator in mobile banking solutions and user experiences for the financial industry, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in the Mobile/Digital category in the 2021 Innovation Series, presented by CreditUnions.com and sponsored by Callahan & Associates.“After the chaos of 2020, many credit unions are looking for solutions to help them be more efficient and better serve members and we think yours is one of them. We received a lot of really strong applications, but your application stood out to us,” said Alexandra Gekas, VP of Marketing & Media at Callahan & Associates.BankingON’s mobile platform transforms credit unions into mobile technology brands by leveraging proven best practices in intuitive UI/UX design, API connectivity, and smartphone functionality. BankingON works in a collaborative vendor relationship that is hyper-focused on the mobile member experience.Today, mobile applications and experiences are truly even more important for customers. Over 45% of respondents now identify mobile as a top-three factor that determines their choice of financial institution, versus 38.0% in 2019, making it the second most important factor behind fees according to emarketer.com. With BankingON financial institutions can turn-on a 5-Star mobile banking experience to delight their end-users.The BankingON mobile platform unifies vendors into one seamless - brand interface that hides all the back-end complexity and front-end friction so members can have an easy and intuitive banking experience.“We are honored for the recognition from CreditUnions.com,” said Alexey Krasnoriadtsev, BankingON’s CEO. “We’ve been blessed to work with community financial institutions who care about the end-users’ mobile experience and want that 5 star experience for their own customers.”In 2020, BON released a fully redesigned mobile front-end that was the first mobile banking platform to use Google’s revolutionary Mobile SDK, Google Flutter.BankingON is perfecting the mobile user experience to help eliminate daily money stress, giving customers tools that they want and need to perfect their banking experience.As a leading purveyor of premium mobile experiences for the credit union industry, BankingON continues to innovate, provide an unparalleled white label experience that is powering the mobile banking revolution.Media ContactAbout Callahan & Associates – For more than 30 years, Callahan & Associates has helped credit union leaders identify strategic growth opportunities that increase member value and helping clients grow assets, members, shares, and loans faster than industry averages. Learn more at http://www.callahan.com.About CreditUnions.com - As the leading source of actionable content for the credit union industry, CreditUnions.com employs the Innovation Awards to showcase how creative companies are helping to transform the credit union industry. Additionally, https://www.creditunions.com/ offers a host of content created by the writers and analysts at Callahan & Associates.About BANKINGON - As a leading designer and developer of engaging mobile banking solutions, BankingON is enabling credit unions and community banks to deliver a world-class mobile banking experience. Though intuitive user journeys on the front-end and a seamless user experience that unifies siloed vendors on the back-end, BankingON is able to help clients deliver a 5-Star mobile experience and continuously innovate on their own terms. BankingON is a technology company and has no direct-to-consumer digital advisory offering. For more information, visit https://bankingon.io/Press ContactThomas HeatherlyDirector of Growththomas@bankignon.io Contact Information BankingON

