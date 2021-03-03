Higher Ground Books & Media Releases Brand New Resource on Domestic Abuse

Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

From a respectable police officer to sitting in jail, H.S. Daniels shares his powerful true story of living in a relationship filled with abuse, manipulation, and addiction.

Domestic: One man's story of living in abuse and how to get out by H.S. Daniels.

Now available from Higher Ground Books & Media

From a respectable police officer to sitting in jail, H.S. Daniels shares his powerful true story of living in a relationship filled with abuse, manipulation, and addiction.

Designed for today's youth, Domestic, is a short read that will teach 3 important concepts:

- How to recognize abuse, manipulation, and addiction
- How to get out of a dangerous relationship
- How to heal and start over again the way God intended

Important resources and contact information are provided along with a 10-day devotional journal to help you set your own goals and track your own progress on being the spouse you were intended to be.

This book is for men and women who are young or old, single or married, and is based on the life experiences of H.S. Daniels and supported by scripture.

Don't miss out on this powerful tool for your teen, youth group, or yourself.

H.S. Daniels is an author, educator, and life coach. He uses his life experiences to provide books and speaking events primarily targeted toward today's youth. In his off time, Daniels can be found speaking in schools, churches, and youth centers. Daniels has worked in law enforcement, social work, and currently in education. He has a BS in Criminal Justice, a MA in Business, and a second BA in Education. Daniels lives with his wife and children in the peaceful nature of Wyoming where they both work with children and run their own business.

Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives.

