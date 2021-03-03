Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Nump - The King’s Journey" by B.P. Purll

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Nump - The King’s Journey" – a children’s illustrated story written by B.P. Purll.

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 03, 2021 --(



"Nump - The King’s Journey" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 28 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800941083

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08TJ2YTMC

Amazon URL: www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1800941080

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:



Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



