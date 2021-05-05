Press Releases Velocity Press Press Release

Receive press releases from Velocity Press: By Email RSS Feeds: Velocity Press to Reissue Acid House Cult Classic Book

London, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 --(



Trip City is now back in this all-new incendiary incarnation - including a new introduction by author Trevor Miller and a foreword by Carl Loben (DJ Magazine) and the soundtrack by A Guy Called Gerald is also being released on vinyl for the first time as part of a bundle with the book.



Trevor Miller: “It’s hard to imagine that over 30 years have passed since I began this story on a manual typewriter in a squat near WC1. Still, the real revelation is how relevant Trip City still feels for me, today. And what a thrill to be teaming with AGCG yet again, for 2021. Of course, the cultural landscape has evolved, but those infectious beats of my youth remain rousing and truly a redemption song.”



A Guy Called Gerald: "When Trevor first gave me his manuscript for 'Trip City,' I was excited by the experimental concept of writing music for a novel with the birth of British acid house as its backdrop. I wanted to create musical paintings which would evoke the story's atmosphere and illustrate its visions of a dark, seedy club scene and the characters lurking there. This reissue affords a rare snapshot of an evolving music scene and celebrates the history of electronic dance music over the past 30 years."



Colin Steven (Velocity Press): “This project is exciting for numerous reasons but I’m especially happy to be publishing our debut fiction title and I hope it’s the first of many. Releasing a record too is amazing. I’ve always said our aim is to create a catalogue that feels like a trusted record label but now we are actually a label! To be putting out an EP by A Guy Called Gerald is also an honour.”



"Trip City" isn’t out until June 2021 but if you pre-order the book or soundtrack bundle at velocitypress.uk, you can get your name printed in the book. London, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "Trip City" was first released in 1989 with a five-track cassette EP by A Guy Called Gerald. This was the down and dirty side of London nightclubs, dance music and the kind of hallucinogenic drug sub-culture that hadn’t really been explored since Tom Wolfe’s "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test."Trip City is now back in this all-new incendiary incarnation - including a new introduction by author Trevor Miller and a foreword by Carl Loben (DJ Magazine) and the soundtrack by A Guy Called Gerald is also being released on vinyl for the first time as part of a bundle with the book.Trevor Miller: “It’s hard to imagine that over 30 years have passed since I began this story on a manual typewriter in a squat near WC1. Still, the real revelation is how relevant Trip City still feels for me, today. And what a thrill to be teaming with AGCG yet again, for 2021. Of course, the cultural landscape has evolved, but those infectious beats of my youth remain rousing and truly a redemption song.”A Guy Called Gerald: "When Trevor first gave me his manuscript for 'Trip City,' I was excited by the experimental concept of writing music for a novel with the birth of British acid house as its backdrop. I wanted to create musical paintings which would evoke the story's atmosphere and illustrate its visions of a dark, seedy club scene and the characters lurking there. This reissue affords a rare snapshot of an evolving music scene and celebrates the history of electronic dance music over the past 30 years."Colin Steven (Velocity Press): “This project is exciting for numerous reasons but I’m especially happy to be publishing our debut fiction title and I hope it’s the first of many. Releasing a record too is amazing. I’ve always said our aim is to create a catalogue that feels like a trusted record label but now we are actually a label! To be putting out an EP by A Guy Called Gerald is also an honour.”"Trip City" isn’t out until June 2021 but if you pre-order the book or soundtrack bundle at velocitypress.uk, you can get your name printed in the book. Contact Information Velocity Press

Colin Steven

+447595823298



https://velocitypress.uk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Velocity Press