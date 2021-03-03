The Sounds of the Jungle, Dontmesswithjuan Releases Her New Single, Mr. Uchi

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SONO Music Group Press Release

SONO Music Group announces Mr. Uchi, the new single by Dontmesswithjuan, another story, another trip, this time in the jungle.

SONO Music Group is a record label and a collective of professionals aiming to empower artists by working on projects they personally love as a collaborative family. “Sono” in Italian means "I am," in Latin means "sound." Providing services globally, SONO aims to embrace music while inspiring an outward thinking, making people enthusiastic about a world that has no boundaries, by communicating through music. SONO services include A&R, music production, marketing and promotion, artist branding, radio & PR, global distribution and analytics. SONO is dedicated to connecting artists and creatives globally, and to leave the world more colorful than we found it. New York, NY, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This is the story of fictional character Juan who meets with Mr. Uchi, a wonderful bird representing nature. By understanding that nature is a part of him, and that he is a part of nature, Juan will be able to finish his pursuit of happiness.This story was inspired by some life-changing moments in the Amazon jungle, the discovery of a bird called "Crested Oropendula," who sings with very electronic-like sounds, and the feeling of experiencing something real. The song contains actual recordings of the Amazon jungle, recordings of the "Crested Oropendula" bird as well as other exotic birds."Mr.Uchi," the fifth song on the album "Juan & The Pursuit of Happiness" is coming out on all streaming services on the 5th of March 2021. The song was written, interpreted, produced and mixed by Dontmesswithjuan.Embark on a journey and follow Juan on his pursuit of happiness expressed in 7 songs, 7 levels. After accepting the void, changing his external world, diving deep into his internal world, getting lost in a sea of truths, now for this fifth chapter, Juan will meet with a new character that will change his life forever.In this song, Mr. Uchi, a very special bird, will come and deliver nature's message to him. Juan will understand that nature is a part of him, and that he is a part of nature.Stéphanie has been drawn to and immersed in the artistic world from a very young age. She has been writing lyrics and music for over a decade. Learning how to produce electronic music gave her the ultimate tool to share her creativity.Her infinite need to escape human reality has shaped her art. Her video editing skills come in handy to fulfill her mission with her music production, her music videos and her stories, to offer a cinematic experience escaping reality to release the creative power of your unconscious mind.A constant observer, Stéphanie sings with an eerie/breathy voice about philosophical questions using dark textures and glitchy sound effects to create a complete cinematic surrealist electronica universe. Every album is an endless cycle lived by a designated character.Adaptable to many different genres, Stéphanie enjoys creative collaborations where she brings her colour to produce an intriguing fusion everytime with these talented artists.Watch her first album unfold via singles, surrounded by remixes and collabs, where fictional character Juan goes on his journey - “Juan and the pursuit of happiness.”Discover Dontmesswithjuan on SONO Music Group website.About SONOSONO Music Group is a record label and a collective of professionals aiming to empower artists by working on projects they personally love as a collaborative family. “Sono” in Italian means "I am," in Latin means "sound." Providing services globally, SONO aims to embrace music while inspiring an outward thinking, making people enthusiastic about a world that has no boundaries, by communicating through music. SONO services include A&R, music production, marketing and promotion, artist branding, radio & PR, global distribution and analytics. SONO is dedicated to connecting artists and creatives globally, and to leave the world more colorful than we found it. Contact Information SONO Music Group

