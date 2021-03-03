TasteTV's California Music Video Awards Announce 2021 Honorees for Video and Film

Press Releases TasteTV Press Release

San Francisco, CA, March 03, 2021 --(



Says an awards spokesperson, “This year's competition has been fierce, with scores of fantastic, creative and exciting music videos and short films.”



Produced by TasteTV, the California Music Video Awards celebrate some of the most exciting and creative California-influenced music, musicians and artists. They honor great work and that California connection in Rock, Hip Hop, Country, Folk, Rap, EDM, and R&B, and include musical releases from the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and beyond.



All award winners and additional honorees are scheduled to be announced at the upcoming awards ceremony. In past year’s the California Music Video and Film Awards annual show took place in one of San Francisco’s unique music venues. In this unprecedented time, the Organizers are moving towards a virtual format for the event.



Special Achievement Award Winner Honorees:



“The Word” Award



- Monday, Craig Thomas, Marlee Williamson, Purposed Productions

- Social Media Addiction Rap

- The News, Jonah S Oskow-Schoenbrod

- That's Life (The Politician Speaks)



The Peace Award



- Everything's Gonna Be Alright, Karissma Sangaria Robinson, Phillip Solomon Stewart

- What Am I Afraid Of, Calvin Kai Ku, Ken Newman

- I Need Hope, Cyrus James Griffin, Paul G. Griffin, Alex "The Free Mind" Batres



Social Justice and Hope Award



- All the Young Dudes, William Stead, Cameron Greco

- Brighter Days (Official Music Video), Jamie Alimorad, Elizabeth Sim

- You Are Gold - the Music Video, Barbara Heller



Breakout Storytellers Award



- Dominoes, Joey Chavez, Adam Chavez

- Tumba Catimba, Daniel Piñeros, Enrique Mendoza, Santiago Valencia

- The Life, Rickey Bird Jr, Anthony Appello

- Friendly Neighborhood Poltergeist, Lauren-ann Smith, David Mace-Kaff

- Planet Cozmo, Jack Campise, Misha Maguire



Spotlight Award



- Stars and Rabbit - Attic No. 7 (Live in Jakarta), Riva Pratama



Student Recognition Award



- Learned, Loved, Left, Camille Cohen

- Temple: Its a Trash Life



Kevin Reed

415-263-6800



www.TasteTV.com



