Histria Books Announces the Release of "Percy St.-John and the Chronicle of Secrets" by E.A. Allen

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Percy St.-John and the Chronicle of Secrets, by E.A. Allen. Kirkus Reviews call it "A fast-paced and engaging historical mystery." The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.

An unbreakable cipher, a dead priest with expensive shoes, a hermit who has conversations with saints, an angry French girl, a guardian angel with attitude, a murderous master criminal, and a gaggle of angry demons might stop an ordinary fifteen-year-old safe-cracking genius, but not Percy St.-John. He's out to prove he did not steal a mysterious ancient book that may hold the key to mankind's greatest hope and greatest danger. Booklist proclaims, "Allen marries the character relationship of a young Holmes and Watson with a setting reminiscent of Umberto Eco's The Name of the Rose, resulting in a delicious change of pace for YA readers."

E.A. Allen is a History Professor, cattle farmer, and retired C.I.A. intelligence officer. When he's not out chasing straying cows that have no respect for fences, or tracking-down undergraduates who have no respect for assignment deadlines, he's at his desk, writing mysteries in the great tradition of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Agatha Christie, and Dorothy L. Sayers.

Percy St.-John and the Chronicle of Secrets, by E.A. Allen, 212 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-084-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers.

