Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Conference Co-Chairs Invite You to Attend Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2021

SMi reports: Exclusive Co-Chair letter invitation released for the upcoming Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2021.

London, United Kingdom, March 04, 2021 --(



Tina and Natalie have written the co-chair letter below about the live conference programme and what you can gain from the two-day event.



The brochure and speaker line-up is available to download: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom2



Excerpt of Chair Letter:



“Dear Colleagues,



As chairs of the 5th annual Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Virtual Conference, we cordially invite you to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 14th-15th of June 2021.



The 2021 event will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices. The two-day, packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into current industry trends, innovations in device design and technology, human factors engineering, regulatory insights, process development and design controls for combination product development.



With the injectable drug delivery industry growing exponentially year-to-year, administration using pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and pen-injectors are increasingly common. Innovations in device technology, such as smart devices, micro-array patches and needle free delivery, are leading the way in device design and platform approaches for combination products and pre-filled syringes are being used more and more in industry. Patient centricity is still a key driver of the combination product industry and with updates to regulatory guidance, it is essential to keep on top of the newest changes in device regulation. Benchmarking against the latest research and development in industry is critical in minimizing risk and ensuring the best possible product for end users. As the chairs of this event, we look forward to personally welcoming you to this must-attend event in June.”



Registration is live on the website www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom2

Delegate rate $399 applies to pharma and biotech companies only.



Proudly Sponsored by Almac, Heuft USA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Novo Engineering, Nemera, Owen Mumford & Zeon Speciality Materials.



For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, March 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi are delighted to have Tina Rees, Associate Director, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Natalie Abts, Head of Human Factors Engineering, Genentech co-chairing the upcoming Pre-filled Syringes West Coast virtual conference in June.Tina and Natalie have written the co-chair letter below about the live conference programme and what you can gain from the two-day event.The brochure and speaker line-up is available to download: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom2Excerpt of Chair Letter:“Dear Colleagues,As chairs of the 5th annual Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Virtual Conference, we cordially invite you to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 14th-15th of June 2021.The 2021 event will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices. The two-day, packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into current industry trends, innovations in device design and technology, human factors engineering, regulatory insights, process development and design controls for combination product development.With the injectable drug delivery industry growing exponentially year-to-year, administration using pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and pen-injectors are increasingly common. Innovations in device technology, such as smart devices, micro-array patches and needle free delivery, are leading the way in device design and platform approaches for combination products and pre-filled syringes are being used more and more in industry. Patient centricity is still a key driver of the combination product industry and with updates to regulatory guidance, it is essential to keep on top of the newest changes in device regulation. Benchmarking against the latest research and development in industry is critical in minimizing risk and ensuring the best possible product for end users. As the chairs of this event, we look forward to personally welcoming you to this must-attend event in June.”Registration is live on the website www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom2Delegate rate $399 applies to pharma and biotech companies only.Proudly Sponsored by Almac, Heuft USA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Novo Engineering, Nemera, Owen Mumford & Zeon Speciality Materials.For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend