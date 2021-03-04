Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: MTS Records' John Vento Releases "Last Sunset" Single from Year-Long Opus "Brick By Brick"

MTS' John Vento, along with David and Joey Granati, Kenny Blake, Bob Zigarelli, and Cherylann Hawk have recorded “Last Sunset” with lyrics by Matt Wohlfarth.

Pittsburgh, PA, March 04, 2021 --(



Over the past year, John Vento has developed a creative friendship with Wohlfarth. Matt is a prolific writer who would share ideas with John on a regular basis. One of Matt’s poems, titled “Last Sunset” sparked the creation of this recording. As Matt says, “The inspiration for ‘Last Sunset’ came on a late summer visit to the Jersey shore. Walking the empty boardwalk reminded me of summer romances that had to end as lovers returned to their real lives.”



John Vento presented the lyrics to guitarists David Granati and Bob Zigerelli, who jumped on the vibe and created a beautiful chord progression and textured guitar parts.



Vento explains, “The first day of recording the demo for this track was 10/6/20. That day is important because that is when we lost Eddie Van Halen. What does that have to do with recording a song in Pittsburgh you may ask ? Well it turns out that David Granati and his brothers toured with Van Halen twice in the early eighties and remained friends to this day. David is convinced that Eddie’s spirit guided him through the creation of this guitar track. In fact the first demo guitar parts were never altered, and it is the performance from David and Bob that you hear on the mastered recording.”



He continues, “My original concept for the song was to use guitars and voice only, but things progressed with piano and string parts added. Then at the very last minute the great saxophonist Kenny Blake was brought in to replace what was a guitar solo section with soprano sax.”



Cherylann Hawk also lent her voice to the project, which was produced by David Granati, Bob Zigerelli, and John Vento.



Music industry veteran and videographer Jim Pitulski was brought in to create the music video.



https://youtu.be/jsafikoOK9A

“Last Sunset”

Boardwalk is empty

Beaches are too

We’re the only spirits on the coaster

Me and you

You walked into my life

About 16 days ago

But who’s counting

Fightin’ a wayward kite

We both laughed as it broke off

And flew out of sight

Tonight’s our last sunset

I’ll cherish this summer the most

Bare foot in sand

Just me and you

I’ll cruise through my life and

Treasure the memories we made

This is my last sunset with you

Holding you tight

Like a muscle hugs the pier

Can’t face the loneliness without you

Cold winds of change

And grey cloudy days

Are soon upon us

Trying hard to not let go

But deep inside we both know

The boardwalk is closed

Tonight’s our last sunset

I’ll cherish this summer the most

Making love on the beach

Just me and you

I’ll cruise through my life and

Treasure the memories we made

This is my last sunset with you

Tonight’s our last sunset

I’ll cherish this summer the most

Bare foot in sand

Just me and you

I’ll cruise through my life and

Treasure the memories we made

This is my last sunset with you



About John Vento: In addition to his solo career, John Vento fronts The Nied’s Hotel Band, voted Pittsburgh’s Best Bar Band in 2016. Through his performances, he has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for charity. John is a Communitas Award Winner for his work as co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh. His leadership, generosity and work ethic are well known throughout the Pittsburgh music scene. John is a #1 international iTunes charting artist, a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist and a 2019 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner. He has appeared on Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC TV.



http://www.johnvento.com

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



