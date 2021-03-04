PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FREDInk Records

Ted Cruz's Mexican Fiasco Propels Performance Artist Tom Miller's Rise to Fame


Tom Miller, American Performance Artist, Hollywood Screenwriter and Satirist, and CEO of FREDInk Records (his production and recording company) has a short film out that takes Ted Cruz's Mouth to task. After appearing on InfoWars, Miller can't sell his painting especially now that it's possessed. But when a fan suggests he'd pay for Miller to burn it, things take a turn for the weird.

Gainesville, FL, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This story has implications from Ted Cruz's Mouth all the way to Mexico.

As reported in the Huffington Post:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/florida-man-to-stare-at-ted-cruz-mouth-for-two-hours-straight_n_56d09797e4b0871f60eb4037

Florida Man To Stare At Ted Cruz's Mouth For Two Hours Straight | HuffPost

https://vimeo.com/163905416

Burning Lips - The Story of the Ted Cruz Lips Painting
Burning Lips - a Miller/McShane VideoFilm. Follows the story of a painting of Ted Cruz's Lips by Performance Artist, Tom Miller. The painting becomes possessed...

Famous Actor Shamrock McShane writes:
https://shamrockmcshane.wordpress.com/2016/04/30/lip-service/

Tom Miller - 352-222-5401 or millerworks@hotmail.com
FREDInk Records
Tom Miller
352-222-5401
Contact
millerworks.journoportfolio.com/

