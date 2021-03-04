Ted Cruz's Mexican Fiasco Propels Performance Artist Tom Miller's Rise to Fame

Tom Miller, American Performance Artist, Hollywood Screenwriter and Satirist, and CEO of FREDInk Records (his production and recording company) has a short film out that takes Ted Cruz's Mouth to task. After appearing on InfoWars, Miller can't sell his painting especially now that it's possessed. But when a fan suggests he'd pay for Miller to burn it, things take a turn for the weird.

As reported in the Huffington Post:

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/florida-man-to-stare-at-ted-cruz-mouth-for-two-hours-straight_n_56d09797e4b0871f60eb4037



Florida Man To Stare At Ted Cruz's Mouth For Two Hours Straight | HuffPost



Tom Miller, American Performance Artist, Hollywood Screenwriter, and Satirist has a short film out that takes Ted Cruz's Mouth to task. After appearing on InfoWars, Miller can't sell his painting especially now that it's possessed. But when a fan suggests he'd pay for Miller to burn it, things take a turn for the weird.



https://vimeo.com/163905416



Burning Lips - The Story of the Ted Cruz Lips Painting

Burning Lips - a Miller/McShane VideoFilm. Follows the story of a painting of Ted Cruz's Lips by Performance Artist, Tom Miller. The painting becomes possessed...



Famous Actor Shamrock McShane writes:

https://shamrockmcshane.wordpress.com/2016/04/30/lip-service/



