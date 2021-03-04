Ted Cruz's Mexican Fiasco Propels Performance Artist Tom Miller's Rise to Fame

Gainesville, FL, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- This story has implications from Ted Cruz's Mouth all the way to Mexico.
As reported in the Huffington Post:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/florida-man-to-stare-at-ted-cruz-mouth-for-two-hours-straight_n_56d09797e4b0871f60eb4037
Tom Miller, American Performance Artist, Hollywood Screenwriter, and Satirist has a short film out that takes Ted Cruz's Mouth to task. After appearing on InfoWars, Miller can't sell his painting especially now that it's possessed. But when a fan suggests he'd pay for Miller to burn it, things take a turn for the weird.
https://vimeo.com/163905416
Burning Lips - a Miller/McShane VideoFilm. Follows the story of a painting of Ted Cruz's Lips by Performance Artist, Tom Miller. The painting becomes possessed...
Contact: Tom Miller - 352-222-5401 or millerworks@hotmail.com