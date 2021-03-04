Del Webb at Lake Oconee Undergoes New Year Refresh for 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release

Nation’s Leading Builder of Active Adult Communities Debuts New Model Home and Sales Center at Greensboro, GA. Community, Complete with Renovation of Three Existing Model Homes.

Atlanta, GA, March 04, 2021 --(



“With over 350 home sites remaining and a wealth of opportunities to introduce active adult home buyers to this superlative community, we want to keep things fresh and exciting at Del Webb Lake Oconee for our guests,” said Pablo Rivas, Georgia Division Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup, parent company of Del Webb. “Our design team always does an incredible job of weaving a story that will resonate with the buyers who walk through each room of these model homes. The designs are strategically created to showcase the livability of each of our featured plans – making it easy to envision enjoying daily life mixed with all those special moments. We invite our guests to dream, then guide them in making that dream a reality.”



The plans that received a refresh from PulteGroup Interiors include the popular single-story Martin Ray, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Taft Street and uniquely laid Sonoma Cove model homes. The newest model home addition features the Dunwoody Way floor plan – with an expansive open concept at the heart of the plan that is ideal for couples who love to entertain. The plans represented in the model homes are four of the nine available home designs at Del Webb at Lake Oconee. The new sales center is located in the model park.



Del Webb is proud to have had a presence on Lake Oconee since 2007. As is the case with all its communities, Del Webb at Lake Oconee boasts an impressive amenity package to coincide with its scenic lakeside placement and active adult lifestyle. Amenities include a 21,000 square foot clubhouse with fitness center and heated indoor lap pool, full-time lifestyle director, tennis complex, outdoor swimming pool, bocce ball courts, dog park, lakeside pavilion with outdoor fireplace and picnic tables, and boat docks with direct lake access.



To learn more about the maintenance-free lifestyle and view all nine floor plans available at Del Webb at Lake Oconee before their visit, 55+ homebuyers are encouraged to visit the community page at www.delwebb.com. To get to Del Webb at Lake Oconee, the GPS address is 1071 Cottonwood Trace, Greensboro, Georgia 30642. For those who wish to schedule an appointment before their visit, prospective new neighbors are invited to call (706) 623-6662.



Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



