A Global Day of Prayer Announced by Family of George Floyd March 8, 2021. Global Day of Prayer for Justice for George Floyd and Black Liberation.

Community Members and Family of George Floyd Join Forces for a Call to Prayer on March 8, 2021 in Minneapolis and Around the world.

The events of May 25, 2020 sparked a global awakening of the collective human consciousness around racial injustice in the United States and around the world. This call for a global reckoning was ignited when George Perry Floyd uttered his last words, a cry to heaven - and to his mother, as a Minneapolis Police officer pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes and ended his life.



Cousin of George Floyd and Co-Chair of the George Floyd Global Memorial, Paris Stevens, has a personal message for those who’ve supported her and her family around the world, “I want people to know that there is hope and we’re still fighting against this injustice, but we need a higher power to keep us. We can’t do this alone, without going to whoever it is that you worship. Take your moment on March 8, because prayer heals. Prayer changes things.”



What few around the world may know, is that in the months since his murder, community members have gathered daily and volunteered to maintain George Floyd’s memorial at George Floyd Square, situated at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The community has lovingly cared for each other, visitors, and every item left at the site where Mr. Floyd took his last breaths.



From teddy bears, hand-written notes, drawings by children, candles, flowers, cardboard signs, to public art, the preservation of the physical site has allowed those from around the world to continue to visit the Memorial, present offerings of support or expressions of grief, share food and supplies, COVID-19 testing, elevate the community through youth programming and events, and begin to heal from the trauma of global racial injustice for the past 9 months. Their dedication has been an inspiration and a source of encouragement for those who knew and loved him.



The world knows him as George Floyd, but his family knows him by his middle name: Perry. Perry moved to Minneapolis three years ago to build a new life and his Aunt, Angela Harrelson, the George Floyd Global Memorial Co-Chair, looked forward to having him in Minnesota. Angela made a promise to his mother, Sissy, that she would be there for him and that commitment continues to this day. Before her nephew’s death, she felt people didn’t want to talk about racism, but now, she’s encouraged because there’s an ongoing conversation occurring around the world. Angela is sharing his story throughout the United States, keeping the kind-hearted spirit of her gentle, beloved nephew alive, and doing her part to continue in the fight against racism and oppression. Minnesota has been her home since 1998.



When reflecting upon her nephew and the call for a Global Day of Prayer on March 8, Angela remarks, "When Perry decided to make his home here, his presence was special. He is missed dearly by his friends & family who will continue to be a voice for him. We must not let his death be his last word. What I tell people is that Perry preached his own funeral that day and God saw what wasn’t right. Many people don’t know that Perry was very religious. His death moved the Spirit of God around this country - around this world to say, ‘Enough is enough.’”



About George Floyd Global Memorial



On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was murdered at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. The video footage that captured his death sparked global outrage, protests, calls for justice, and outpourings of grief. At the intersection of 38th Street E and Chicago Avenue S in Minneapolis, MN, people come from all over the world to stand in solidarity for racial justice, express their pain and hope, and pay respect to the names of people who died unjust deaths.



These offerings continue to be received and tended to by local community members (caretakers) with support from local organizations like the Pillsbury House and Theater and the Midwest Art Conservation Center. The George Floyd Global Memorial is established to bring together members of George Floyd's family and the local community to preserve these creative expressions of pain and hope of the people for the people. Our work is to ensure that the stories of the community are told and used as educational resources for generations to come. The George Floyd Global Memorial is and will continue to be a living memorial that inspires all people to pursue justice.



Contact Information George Floyd Global Memorial

Jeanelle Austin

(612) 568-7010‬



https://www.georgefloydglobalmemorial.org/home



